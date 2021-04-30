Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 9,355 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

