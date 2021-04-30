Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. 122,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,481. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $615.06 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

