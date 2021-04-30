Zacks: Analysts Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $449.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce sales of $449.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.80 million and the highest is $480.60 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $397.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.65. The stock had a trading volume of 216,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,374. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $136.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

