Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $425,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. 7,477,909 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29.

