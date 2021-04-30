Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 156,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

