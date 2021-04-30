Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.54.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $324.99. The stock had a trading volume of 758,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. Facebook has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $925.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.