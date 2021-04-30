Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.76. 1,533,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,480. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.96. Seagen has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.64.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

