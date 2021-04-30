Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,638. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0235 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

