United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Short Interest Down 72.2% in April

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UZB remained flat at $$25.32 during midday trading on Friday. 47,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,433. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.4531 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

