Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. 58,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

