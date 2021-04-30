STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 299,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,573. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

