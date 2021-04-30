STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.
Shares of NYSE STM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 299,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,573. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
