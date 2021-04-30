Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

CRON stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,124. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $15.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,632,536 shares in the company, valued at $96,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock valued at $23,851,386. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

