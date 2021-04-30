$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 237,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $804.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $15.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 133,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

