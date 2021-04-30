Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. Insperity reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $87.54. 277,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,944. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $95.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

