-$0.27 EPS Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $43.32. 1,985,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.68 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,575,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,211,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,030,000 after acquiring an additional 215,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,537,000 after acquiring an additional 417,689 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,107,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,493,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $119,403,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.