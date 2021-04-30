Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 162,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

