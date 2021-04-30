Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,030.24 and a beta of 2.01.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,146 shares in the company, valued at $45,613,676.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $510,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,275.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,333,525 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

