Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.680-7.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

