Zacks: Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report sales of $765.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.50 million and the lowest is $759.20 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $730.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 537,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

