Selway Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,525 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 363,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,008,988. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

