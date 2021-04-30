Selway Asset Management Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.2% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.76. 312,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

