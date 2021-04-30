Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,881,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.82. 58,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,959. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.04. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.