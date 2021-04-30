ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

ARCB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $72.76. 170,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.