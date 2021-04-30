Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 124,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,242,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

