NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to announce sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the highest is $5.13 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $23.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 28.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,859,923. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

