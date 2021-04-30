Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.350-5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fiserv also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.01. 777,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.45.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.