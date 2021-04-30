Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,565. The stock has a market cap of $133.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.