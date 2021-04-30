Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $810,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.43. 251,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

