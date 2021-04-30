North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0323 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend by 93.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,386. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $403.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.