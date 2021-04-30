Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBOEF remained flat at $$46.30 during midday trading on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft designs, manufactures, and sells drilling equipment for the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The company offers non-magnetic steel grades. It also provides high precision measurement while drilling and logging while drilling components, such as collars for use as housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators; and internals that consist of electronic components and other parts for measuring and analyzing applications.

