Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBOEF remained flat at $$46.30 during midday trading on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
