Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

SHECY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,917. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.