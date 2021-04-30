Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNGTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

