Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Gladstone Land reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $577.90 million, a P/E ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gladstone Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gladstone Land by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 75,647 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

