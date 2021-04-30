Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Gladstone Land reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,704. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $577.90 million, a P/E ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gladstone Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gladstone Land by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gladstone Land by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 101,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 75,647 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.