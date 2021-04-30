Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIGO. Morgan Stanley lowered Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

