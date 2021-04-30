Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 419 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,477,909 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29.

