QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. QAD posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QADA. TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ QADA traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.69. 49,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,736. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05. QAD has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.22 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.