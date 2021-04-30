Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,477,909 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $69.29.

