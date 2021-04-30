Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.