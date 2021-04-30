US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. US Ecology updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.880 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

ECOL traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 244,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

