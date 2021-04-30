OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.85

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OERLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.