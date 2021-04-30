LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Down 45.2% in April

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 9,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of LC traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $15.39. 1,916,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,880 shares of company stock valued at $289,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LendingClub by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in LendingClub by 50.0% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.