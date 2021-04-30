Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.92 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend payment by 28.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 73.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. 66,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.97 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.