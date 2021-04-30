Tudor Pickering Raises Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$4.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by analysts at Tudor Pickering from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.20.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$613.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.32. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$3.58.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.