$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $0.76. First Solar posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 311.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Solar by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Solar by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $54,055,000 after acquiring an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $22,851,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $10.57 on Friday, hitting $76.72. 552,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

