Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.Polaris also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.25 EPS.

NYSE:PII traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.13.

In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

