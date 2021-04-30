Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.60. 97,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.20. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $430,304. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.