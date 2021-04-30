BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.30. 8,331,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,839. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

