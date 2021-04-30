The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.
NYSE AAN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 12,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
See Also: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.