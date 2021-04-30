The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

NYSE AAN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 12,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.67. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

