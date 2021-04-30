Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%.

REPYY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 53,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

