LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New $256,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 152,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

